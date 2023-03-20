Local Springfield police seek mother of abandoned newborn The newborn is recovering at a nearby hospital.

A newborn was found abandoned at a home on Entrybrook Drive in Springfield, according to a release from the department. The infant was sent to Baystate Health and is currently recovering.

Police are seeking the mother, who they believe may be in need of medical attention. Her identity is unknown.

The child was found wrapped in blankets and in a car seat. Police say the baby was likely left sometime between 9 a.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking that those who live in the area and have cameras check the footage for that time period to see if they can find anything useful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or via private message on Facebook. Anonymous tips can be sent to Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Massachusetts is one of six states to have a baby safe haven law, in which parents can surrender their children within a certain time after their birth. To avoid criminal prosecution in Massachusetts, babies must be given to a police station, hospital, or manned fire station within seven days after they are born.