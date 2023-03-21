Crane takes a tumble at a construction site in Chelsea, narrowly missing residential buildings

Newsletter Signup
A crane collapsed at a construction site Tuesday morning in Chelsea and just barely missed hitting any of the nearby residential buildings, according to multiple media reports.
The crane fell on 6th Street around 7 a.m. as its operator was attempting to lower a large steel beam, CBS Boston reported.
“The boom of the crane missed the back of the house by probably 10 feet,” Deputy Fire Chief Michael Masucci told reporters at the scene, according to CBS.
“The piece of steel that he was trying to lower was about 30-feet long — big I-beam — the boom just missed the house,” Masucci said, according to WCVB. “We would’ve had people trapped in the house. The alternative — we don’t even want to think about.”
No one was injured, but the area where the crane fell is next to Bellingham Square Station on the Silver Line, Chelsea Police Capt. David Betz told The Boston Globe.
“It’s also a heavily traveled pedestrian thruway, so given the timing I would say we were very fortunate with the minimal property damage,” he said.
An investigation into what caused the crane to collapse is ongoing.
