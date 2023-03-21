Local Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s son’s Medford home The home was undergoing renovations and unoccupied.

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a single-family home in Medford for hours overnight, WCVB reports.

The house on Terrace Road, which is near Lawrence Memorial Hospital, reportedly had been undergoing renovations and was unoccupied when it caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

7News reports that the home belongs to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s son, Alexander.

The senator was at the scene Tuesday morning, according to the news station.

NEW: Sen Warren has released the following in regards to a fire at her sons home "“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house. I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.” https://t.co/1HoA98Y1QA — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachern7) March 21, 2023

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house,” Warren said in a statement to 7News. “I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”

Fire departments in surrounding communities, including Malden and Somerville, were called in to assist, as crews were reportedly struggling to battle the flames given the hilly location of the house.

“We very aggressively attacked it with the ladder pipes,” Medford Fire Chief John Freedman told WCVB. “We got creative and had to lay a lot of large diameter hose to get enough water up here on the hill.”

A neighbor spotted the fire and called 911. An investigation was underway to determine the cause.

Police warned early Tuesday morning that there might be delays on the surrounding streets of Governor Avenue and Lawrence Road.

