Rideshare driver crashes into Winchester home

A rideshare driver crashed into a Winchester home Tuesday while traveling in reverse.
Police responded to the scene shortly before 7 a.m., reporting that the home at 49 Harvard St. sustained “significant damage” to its porch.
No one was hurt in the crash, according to Winchester Police Lt. Frank Limoncelli, who said Tuesday that the incident is “no longer really under investigation.”
“It was a mistake by that driver,” he told Boston.com.
The driver, identified as Vilian Spasov by WCVB, told the station that he was backing out of his driveway when his gas pedal got stuck.
“I tried to press the brake, doesn’t work, and the car just went there,” Spasov told WCVB.
