Local Rideshare driver crashes into Winchester home No one was injured in the crash, which damaged the porch of the home on Harvard Street.

A rideshare driver crashed into a Winchester home Tuesday while traveling in reverse.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 7 a.m., reporting that the home at 49 Harvard St. sustained “significant damage” to its porch.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to Winchester Police Lt. Frank Limoncelli, who said Tuesday that the incident is “no longer really under investigation.”

“It was a mistake by that driver,” he told Boston.com.

Wild scene in Winchester.



A ride share driver, who lives across the street, was backing out of his driveway when he says the car’s gas pedal got stuck and slammed into his neighbor’s house #WCVB pic.twitter.com/91y8jNWLis — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) March 21, 2023

The driver, identified as Vilian Spasov by WCVB, told the station that he was backing out of his driveway when his gas pedal got stuck.

Advertisement:

“I tried to press the brake, doesn’t work, and the car just went there,” Spasov told WCVB.