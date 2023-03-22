Local

Fall River police seek missing 12-year-old

Giulia Cabral did not make it to school Monday.

By Melissa Ellin

Fall River police are searching for missing 12-year-old girl Giulia Cabral, who never came home from school Monday, according to a department tweet. Police said they believe she left for school around 9 a.m., but she never made it there.

They say it’s possible she was heading to Peabody with a man in his late teens to early 20s in a blue vehicle.

Cabral has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and she weighs around 127 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Fall River PD at 508-676-8511 or call 911.