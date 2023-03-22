Springfield couple wants to foster the newborn baby left on their doorstep

Newsletter Signup
After discovering a newborn baby abandoned on their doorstep over the weekend, a Springfield couple now hopes to become the child’s foster parents.
Following a weekend spent celebrating their nephew’s birthday, Juliannys and Angel Aviles arrived home around 8 or 9 p.m. Sunday night and spotted something on their doorstep, The Boston Globe reported.
It was a car seat, and inside was a baby boy.
Springfield police estimate the child was likely left at the Entrybrook Drive home between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday, meaning the baby would have been outside for nearly two days.
The department said in a press release that detectives are also “looking to “identify and speak with the mother, who herself may be in need of medical attention.”
In the meantime, Aviles told the Globe she and her husband plan to fill out an application to foster the baby alongside their own children, ages 9 and 4.
“I’m taking it as a blessing right now, there’s nothing else I can think of,” Aviles told the newspaper. “There are many houses around, and I feel like she chose mine for a reason.”
She added that the baby is “meant to be in our family.”
Aviles told the Globe that the boy — who is now being treated for hypothermia at Baystate Medical Center — had red, swollen feet and cracked skin from the cold.
Beside the car seat was a bag of baby supplies and a note begging for the person who found the child to care for him, she told the Globe, which confirmed with police that a note was left in the bag.
A Department of Children and Families spokesperson told Boston.com in an email that DCF “received a report and took emergency custody of the child,” but gave no details on the boy’s condition.
