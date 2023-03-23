Freight train cars derail in Ayer
No hazardous materials were being hauled.
AYER, Mass. (AP) — Some freight train cars derailed in central Massachusetts on Thursday but no hazardous materials were being hauled, a local fire department said.
The train derailed around noon in the area of Sculley Road in Ayer, the fire department said in a tweet.
Video from the scene showed several railcars that were being hauled by Norfolk Southern engines appear to have toppled off the tracks onto their sides.
Norfolk Southern was the rail operator at the center of a fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February in which abut 50 cars derailed, spilling hazardous materials and forcing evacuations of area residents.
The Ayer Fire Department said it was working with the railroad as well as local police and public works to clear the area.
People were advised to avoid the site of the derailment.
There was no word on a cause or any injuries.
Ayer is about 30 miles northwest of Boston.
Voice and email messages were left with Norfolk Southern.
