Local NH teen driver in critical condition after car crash with logging trailer A passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was also seriously injured, but she is expected to pull through. A car crash between a logging trailer and a Chevrolet Cruze left a New Hampshire teen in critical condition Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police

An 18-year-old New Hampshire woman is fighting for her life after the car she was driving crashed into a log-carrying tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to officials.

New Hampshire State Police said in a news release that they were called to the crash on Route 9 in Stoddard at 4:45 a.m.

Police said their initial investigation indicated that Concord, New Hampshire, resident Kelsey Mayer was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze in the westbound lane of Route 9 when the car crashed into the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was pulling into a nearby logging site when it was hit by Mayer’s car, according to police.

Concord, New Hampshire, resident Allison Yanski, 19, was in the passenger seat of the Cruze when it crashed, police said. Both Yanski and Mayer had to be extricated from the Cruze by first responders.

First responders took Yanski to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Mayer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Police said Atrium, New Hampshire, resident Donald Warner, 44, was driving the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash. He was not injured, according to officials.

State Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-545-4396 or [email protected]