Rifle stolen from state police cruiser in Malden

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A rifle was stolen from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser overnight in Malden.
The vehicle was burglarized while parked in the garage of a residential complex, MSP spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement to Boston.com. The stolen weapon was a department-issued patrol rifle.
The cruiser was locked at the time, and the rifle was secured in a mount, a preliminary investigation found. Police said that “forced entry was made into the cruiser.”
An unnamed source told WCVB that the incident was “not a smash-and-grab, but a professional break-in.”
“At this time we have no indication of the rifle being used subsequent to its theft,” Procopio said in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.