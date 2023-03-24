Local Several people checked into N.H. hospitals, some testing positive for THC. They all ate ice cream from the same shop, police say. Police did not say how many people fell ill, but noted that the group included one child. Patrons at a Newmarket, New Hampshire, cafe fell ill, with some later testing positive for THC, after eating ice cream, according to police. Fahrwasser / stock.adobe.com

Several people fell ill, with some testing positive for THC, after eating ice cream from a cafe in New Hampshire, according to police.

The unrelated individuals began checking themselves into regional hospitals on March 17 and 18 after experiencing symptoms that included severe dizziness, weakness, and “exceptionally high heart rates,” the Newmarket Police Department said in a statement.

The department said it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate reports that the people became ill after consuming “Angelo’s Amore” brand ice cream at Roots Local Café and Catering.

Some of the people who fell ill tested positive for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol — the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, according to the statement. Police did not say how many people fell ill, but noted that the group included one child.

One of the cafe patrons remained in the hospital overnight for observation, police said, adding that all of the impacted individuals have since recovered.

“Roots Local Café has been cooperative in our investigation and immediately forfeited their ice cream for testing,” Newmarket police said. Boston.com has reached out to the FDA for additional information on the investigation.

The cafe was not immediately reachable via phone or email. However, the business announced on Facebook Tuesday that it was transitioning to a new ice cream vendor, later announced as Memories Ice Cream out of Kingston, New Hampshire.