Local Pet pig rescued on camera in New Hampshire after massive man, er, pig-hunt "Welcome home, Simon."

A runaway piglet went wee wee wee all the way home with the help of a kind person who took the time to gain his trust and guide him to safety this week in New Hampshire.

The 9-week-old pig, an indoor family pet named Simon, had been missing since Sunday and the community had been looking for him, Goffstown resident Tori Gamache shared on Facebook Tuesday night.

The pig had reportedly swum across Glen Lake.

“Being the animal lover I am, I went to where he was missing for 2 hours tonight and laid on the ground talking to him quietly,” Gamache wrote. “You’ll see in the video he finally trusted me enough to come to me and I grabbed him.”

Gamache added more photos in an additional post shared to u Local New Hampshire, which is a Facebook group run by WMUR-TV. The photos show Simon’s family happy to be reunited with him.

“He’s home now, totally fine, getting a bath, big meal, and a comfy bed to lay in,” Gamache wrote. “Welcome home, Simon.”

Watch a video, shared by WMUR, below: