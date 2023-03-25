Local Homes destroyed by five-alarm fire in Scituate A five-alarm fire broke out in Scituate Friday night and required the assistance of over eight additional fire crews. Multiple homes caught fire on Glades Road in Scituate. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Five beachfront homes were destroyed during a five-alarm fire in Scituate Friday night.

The fire began around 8 p.m. at 72 Glades Road near Minot Beach and spread quickly, according to The Boston Globe. The two homes on either side were quickly engulfed in flames as well.

A total of five structures were destroyed and two others were damaged by the flames, according to Scituate Fire Chief John Murphy. And it could’ve been worse if the winds were stronger that night.

Boston, MA – 3/24/2023 Multiple homes caught fire on Glades Rd. In Scituate. (Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff)

“Fortunately the wind wasn’t a big factor. It’s always a little bit of a factor by the ocean,” said Murphy. “It’s a blessing tonight that the wind wasn’t really strong, so that that was on our side. That kept everything from going down the block.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews from eight different communities came to assist in taking down the flames, according to WCVB.

Locals, fire crews, and news stations took to social media to provide videos and information about the fire.

We can see that massive fire in the Minot section of Scituate on radar. The plume extended all the way south into Marshfield. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/82DAoUGl1z — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) March 25, 2023

5 homes on fire along Minot Beach in Scituate (📹: Chrissy Sladen McCormack) pic.twitter.com/3OCRrqG2Qz — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) March 25, 2023

Some additional photos from last nights 5 alarm fire in Scituate. DXFD E2 was on scene for a little more than 4 hours assisting. #dxfd (Photo credit @chiefreardon and intern Ava Boyle) pic.twitter.com/cWhL3oBBI2 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 25, 2023

BREAKING: Multiple homes are on fire at Minot Beach in Scituate (video @BrePWBZ)https://t.co/x0WBE2a5R2 pic.twitter.com/j8CXEaPGLo — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 25, 2023