Quincy woman found guilty of manslaughter in death of infant niece

A Quincy woman was found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of her 11-month-old niece, according to officials.

Shu Feng Hsu, 32, was found to have beaten 11-month-old Chloe Chen to death in 2018, according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

At the time, she was living with seven family members in a home in Quincy’s Wollaston neighborhood, according to officials.

“Hsu had been babysitting Chloe for several hours when she called 911 to report that the baby was in distress. Chloe did not survive, and her autopsy revealed that she had died due to the infliction of trauma, including to her head,” said District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey in the statement.

An investigation by Quincy and Massachusetts State Police found hours of video footage of different areas of the home, but no camera in the room where Chen was.

However, a nearby recorder picked up the sounds of an infant crying, followed by Hsu entering the room, multiple thuds, and then silence, according to the statement.

“While the jury did not find the evidence to prove every of element of murder beyond a reasonable doubt, Hsu stands convicted of this homicide. Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in state prison,” Morrissey said.

Hsu will be sentenced at 9 a.m. March 30.