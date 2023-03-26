Local Man and woman killed in fire at Dennis duplex Officials said the home had no working smoke alarms.

A man and a woman died following a fire in a Dennis duplex Sunday morning, according to officials.

The state fire marshal and Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a news release that the fire at 3 Niblick Rd. was reported at 6:52 a.m.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and were able to contain it to just one unit of the duplex. But inside the unit, the release said, they found a man and a woman who were critically injured in the fire.

Both were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries, the release said. Their names are not being released at this time.

A dog also died in the fire, the release said.

“It’s too early to say how the fire started, but we know there were no working smoke alarms in the unit where it began,” Dennis Fire Chief Robert Brown said in the release. “Please check your smoke alarms today to be sure they’re working properly on every level of your home.”

State and local police, as well as Dennis firefighters, are still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.