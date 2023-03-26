Local ‘Significant’ brush fire near Natick Mall The fire was extinguished as of 6:30 p.m., according to a Natick Fire Department Facebook post.

Firefighters were battling a “significant brush” fire near Natick Mall Sunday, according to a department Facebook post. They reported that power lines were down between the borders of the Natick Mall parking lot and the AMC Framingham movie theater.

The department updated around 6:30 p.m. that the fires were completely extinguished.

Framingham Fire Department assisted after being called when a second alarm struck. Wellselley also assisted.