Firefighters were battling a “significant brush” fire near Natick Mall Sunday, according to a department Facebook post. They reported that power lines were down between the borders of the Natick Mall parking lot and the AMC Framingham movie theater.
The department updated around 6:30 p.m. that the fires were completely extinguished.
Framingham Fire Department assisted after being called when a second alarm struck. Wellselley also assisted.
