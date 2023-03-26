Local Boston 15-year-old dies in skiing accident at Pats Peak in New Hampshire The teen has been identified as Excel Academy student Christopher DiPrima.

A 15-year-old Boston student died Saturday night after getting into a skiing accident at Pats Peak Ski Area in New Hampshire.

On Sunday, the teen was identified by his family and his East Boston school, Excel Academy, as Christopher DiPrima.

“Christopher was a kind and caring person who brought joy to everyone he met. He will be truly missed,” Excel Academy Charter School wrote on Facebook.

Lori Rowell, a spokesperson for Pats Peak Ski Area, said in an email that Christopher got into a skiing accident around 6:35 p.m. Saturday on the resort’s Duster trail — an intermediate trail with night skiing.

Pats Peak Ski Patrol responded soon after and took Christopher to the bottom of the mountain where the Henniker Rescue Squad was waiting, Rowell said. The rescue squad took him to Concord Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Our sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time. The staff of Pats Peak is saddened by the incident last night and the investigation is ongoing,” Kris Blomback, General Manager of Pats Peak, said in a statement.

“He was the kindest young man I have ever known,” Christopher’s aunt told WMUR.

Pats Peak suspended daily operations Sunday afternoon, aside from uphill travel routes. The resort said in a Facebook post that it would assess whether it would reopen for normal operations on April 1 later in the week.

Christopher’s death comes less than a week after a 67-year-old Shrewsbury man died in a skiing accident on Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, Mass.