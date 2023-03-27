Local Pedestrian killed after being struck by bus at Logan Airport An adult male was hit by a coach bus and died at the scene.

An adult male was struck and killed by a bus just before 5 p.m. Monday at Boston Logan International Airport, State Trooper James DeAngelis told Boston.com in an email.

Police are currently investigating how the man was struck. He was reported to have sustained several injuries after the bus hit him on the Lower Broadway level of Terminal B and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeAngelis said the bus belonged to Dartmouth Coach, which is based in Concord, New Hampshire. The company provides services between New Hampshire, Boston, and New York City.

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport,” a Dartmouth Coach spokesperson wrote to Boston.com in a statement. “We’re working in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and Massport to gather further information.”

WCVB reporter Peter Eliopoulos tweeted that the bus appeared to be heading to and from Hanover.

This unfortunately is a fatality crash, a body is here behind the back wheels of the Dartmouth Coach bus appearing to be going to/from Hanover. Investigators are currently processing the scene and we’re awaiting more details. #wcvb https://t.co/8lzjr2L5pu — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) March 27, 2023