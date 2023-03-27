Local Healey taps former Long Island Rail Road president to lead MBTA Phillip Eng, a 40-year transportation veteran, called for "a new way of doing business" at the embattled public transit agency. Phillip Eng, the incoming general manager of the MBTA. Handout

Phillip Eng, a 40-year transportation veteran who previously led the Long Island Rail Road, will be the MBTA’s next general manager, Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday.

“Phil Eng is the proven leader the MBTA needs to improve safety and reliability across the system and restore the public’s trust,” Healey said in a statement.

Eng is currently executive vice president of The LiRo Group, an engineering consultant firm he joined after announcing his retirement from LIRR in early 2022.

“It’s time for a new way of doing business at the MBTA,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement:

With an extensive professional background in transportation and engineering, Eng said he is “laser focused on finding innovative solutions to complex problems and approaching them with a sense of urgency that always puts the customer first.”

The MBTA’s previous GM, Steve Poftak, stepped down in January.