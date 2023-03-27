Local Two Malden teens accused of stealing rifle from state police cruiser The incident occurred in the parking garage of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden.

Two teenage boys from Malden are accused of stealing a patrol rifle and ammunition from a Massachusetts State Police cruiser earlier this month. The incident occurred on March 23.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday that the two teens, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in connection with the robbery.

The boys allegedly entered the parking garage of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive in Malden during the “overnight hours” of March 23, officials said.

The pair broke into the marked cruiser and the 14-year-old took possession of the rifle, according to Ryan’s office. The cruiser was locked at the time, and the rifle was secured in a mount. The gun and other stolen items, including a high-capacity magazine and ammunition, were later found in a Malden home connected with the 15-year-old.

The 14-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The 15-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, larceny of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The teens will be arraigned Tuesday in Cambridge Juvenile Court.