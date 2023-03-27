Local Shuttle bus service to replace Orange Line trains at night between Wellington and North Station Green Line service will also be replaced with shuttle buses between North Station and Government Center this weekend. Orange Line trains in the Wellington Station rail yard. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe

A number of changes are happening throughout the MBTA system this week, including on the Orange Line.

The MBTA reminded riders that Orange Line service will be replaced by shuttle buses between Wellington Station and North Station at night. Buses will run from 8:45 p.m. until the end of service, beginning Monday night and ending Thursday night, the agency said on Twitter.

The MBTA also said that Green Line service will be replaced with shuttle buses between North Station and Government Center this weekend. The agency said that demolition work at the Government Center Garage was the reason for this disruption.

The work being done at the garage will also affect the Orange Line this weekend. Service on that line will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay Station on April 1 and 2, the agency said on Twitter. The public is being urged to use the Green Line between Government Center and Copley Station instead.

The MBTA announced Monday that the lobby at Alewife Station has reopened following a crash in early February. The fifth floor of the Alewife Parking Garage also reopened Monday. Workers had been making repairs allegedly caused by a driver intentionally accelerating into a barrier on the top level of the garage. The car was found half hanging off the garage, and falling debris plummeted into the lobby.

It was a busy day for the MBTA Monday, as the agency announced that Phillip Eng would lead the agency as its next general manager. Eng previously oversaw the Long Island Rail Road. Gov. Maura Healey made the decision after a monthslong search.

Eng will have his job cut out for him, as he works to resuscitate the embattled MBTA. Last week, officials unveiled a new Speed Restrictions Dashboard. These restrictions are put in place to “ensure rider safety” on certain problematic areas of degraded track. About a quarter of the Red and Orange Lines were under speed restrictions Monday, according to the dashboard. About 18% of the Green Line was restricted, and about 77% of the Blue Line.