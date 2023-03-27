1 killed, 1 critically injured in Roslindale crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are investigating a fatal crash in Roslindale that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Sunday evening.
Police said officers responded around 5:03 p.m. to the report of a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck at 3968 Washington St. in Roslindale.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said neither of the two victims in the crash, both men in their 60s, was in the vehicle.
Photos from the scene showed a car in the front yard of a triple decker.
Information about whether the driver is, or will be, facing charges was not immediately available.
The death investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.