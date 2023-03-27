Local 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Roslindale crash Neither of the victims was inside the car at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Boston police are investigating a fatal crash in Roslindale that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Sunday evening.

Police said officers responded around 5:03 p.m. to the report of a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck at 3968 Washington St. in Roslindale.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said neither of the two victims in the crash, both men in their 60s, was in the vehicle.

Photos from the scene showed a car in the front yard of a triple decker.

BREAKING: Boston PD on scene of a car crash into what appears to be a front porch on Washington St in Roslindale. Police not confirming how many may be injured at this time. Working to learn more. @7news pic.twitter.com/ovWdOgJI9b — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) March 26, 2023

Information about whether the driver is, or will be, facing charges was not immediately available.

The death investigation is ongoing, according to police.