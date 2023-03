Local Coast Guard to investigate fire on Boston Harbor cruise ship





BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard has initiated an investigation into a fire late last week that damaged a harbor cruise vessel docked in Boston.

No one was on board the 153-foot Spirit of Boston when it caught fire late Friday night while it was moored at Commonwealth Pier in Boston’s Seaport District. The vessel has a capacity of 675 passengers and offers dinner and holiday cruises, a DJ and other on-board activities, according to its website.

“The investigation will allow for a full understanding of the events that led up to the fire and provide a way forward to prevent future events,” the Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday.

The investigation was authorized by Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the Coast Guard 1st District.

Heavy black smoke has filled the Spirit of Boston from the lower levels . Companies are working from the dock, within & the water to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/fidy2rCVdo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 25, 2023

The Boston Fire Department on its official Twitter account said heavy black smoke was seen coming from the vessel’s lower levels, and firefighters attacked the fire from the dock, from on board and from the water.

The Coast Guard asked anyone with information about the fire to contact them.

“Upon completion of the investigation, the Coast Guard will issue a report of investigation with collected evidence, established facts and conclusions and recommendations regarding the marine casualty,” the statement said.