Local Driver indicted on murder charge in fatal Hingham Apple Store crash Bradley Rein, of Hingham, told police that his foot became stuck on the accelerator pedal of his SUV. One person was killed and at least 20 more injured when an SUV crashed into a Hingham Apple store last year. Steven Senne/Associated Press

The driver who allegedly crashed his vehicle through the front of an Apple store in Hingham last year has been indicted, officials said Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a release.

One man was killed and at least 20 other people were injured in the crash, which occurred on Nov. 21 of last year. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J. was engaged to be married at the time of his death.

A grand jury also voted to indict Rein on reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Advertisement:

Rein was previously charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, and pleaded not guilty.

Police were called to the store, located in the Derby Shops plaza, at around 10:45 a.m. that day. First responders found Apple employees and bystanders rendering first aid to multiple victims in need of urgent care.

Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene, and multiple victims were transported to South Shore Hospital. Apple CEO Tim Cook later visited the victims.

Rein was behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner that smashed a hole through the store’s glass façade. He told police that his foot became stuck on the accelerator pedal, causing the crash, according to Cruz.