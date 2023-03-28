Police searching for legally blind man who disappeared out of Arlington a week ago

Newsletter Signup
Arlington police have requested the public’s help in locating a man, who is legally blind and has been missing for just over a week.
Edward Leydon, 56, was last seen wearing jeans, sneakers, and a blue windbreaker jacket on the morning of March 20, Arlington police said in a release shared on social media.
Authorities described him as a 5-foot-7 white man, weighing about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and black and white hair.
Police added that Leydon has not taken his medication and has been known to frequent Davis Square in Somerville.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department dispatch at 781-643-1212.
