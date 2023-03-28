Local Lexington man identified as pedestrian killed by bus at Logan Vishwachand Kolla, 47, was struck and killed by a Dartmouth Coach bus at the airport Monday night.

State police have identified the pedestrian victim who was struck and killed by a bus at Boston Logan International Airport just before 5 p.m. Monday night.

LOGAN ACCIDENT: Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus at Logan Airport

Lexington resident Vishwachand Kolla, 47, died after reportedly being dragged by a Dartmouth Coach, Massachusetts State Police told Boston.com in an email.

Police say he’d been at the airport to pick up a friend and had been waiting outside of his Acura SUV. At the same, the bus was traveling on the roadway and police report that “the middle of the bus made contact with Mr. Kolla and dragged him along the driver’s side of his SUV.”

Before first responders arrived on the scene, police reported that an off-duty nurse tried to help Kolla. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police have not released the name of the bus driver, but have said she is a 54-year-old woman. She reportedly declined any medical attention, but is cooperating with the investigation and was interviewed by police.

The scene was cleared around 8 p.m. Monday.

The bus company, which is based out of Concord, New Hampshire, has not responded to an additional request for comment. They told Boston.com Tuesday night that they were cooperating with state police and Massport “to gather further information.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this evening’s incident at Logan Airport,” they wrote.

An investigation is still ongoing, and it is unknown whether there will be criminal charges.

Kolla worked at Takeda in the company’s Global Oncology division. Takeda industries told Boston.com in an email that they are “deeply saddened to learn of his unexpected passing.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Vishwachand’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time and will be looking at how we can help offer any support as we respect the family’s privacy during this time,” they wrote.