Local TSA recovers undeclared muzzle-loading rifle from checked bag at Logan Airport The 71-one-year-old male passenger was cleared by police and allowed to continue his travels.

Security officials at Boston’s Logan Airport discovered and confiscated a muzzle-loading rifle in a passenger’s checked bag early Saturday morning.

The rifle had been improperly packed and undeclared by the 71-year-old man, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The gun was discovered during a checked-bag screening.

A photo shared by the agency appeared to show the rifle packed in a bag along with a snowboard and snowboarding boots.

TSA said state police took possession of the gun and the passenger was cleared to continue his travel.

