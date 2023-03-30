Local Brigham and Women’s bus driver stabbed near Arnold Arboretum in apparent road rage incident “There are no concerns regarding employee or patient safety in connection with the incident at this time.”

The driver of a Brigham and Women’s Hospital shuttle was stabbed near the Arnold Arboretum late Wednesday afternoon while the bus was stopped in traffic in what police are describing as a road rage incident.

Boston police said officers responded to 3841 Washington St. around 4:45 p.m. to the report of the stabbing. The bus driver, who was stabbed in the leg, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson for Brigham and Women’s said the driver was released after receiving treatment for his injuries.

“It appears this was a random act of violence that occurred off property while the Shuttle Bus was stopped in traffic,” the statement read. “There are no concerns regarding employee or patient safety in connection with the incident at this time.”

Police said officers at the scene were told that the suspect in the stabbing, later identified as 27-year-old Charles Wilkerson, Jr. of Norwood, was operating a white pickup van when the road rage incident began and that he started the fight with the bus driver. There were “multiple” passengers on the shuttle bus at the time.

A description of Wilkerson and his vehicle was sent to local law enforcement agencies, according to police. He turned himself in to Boston police around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was charged with assault and battery by means with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.