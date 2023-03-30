Local Husband of Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant killed in Easton motorcycle crash Clark Grant, 39, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night, police said.

The husband of Boston racial justice activist Monica Cannon-Grant died Wednesday from injuries he sustained that evening in a motorcycle crash in Easton.

Clark Grant, 39, of Taunton, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday night at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in a press release on Thursday.

Grant and his wife, who formerly managed the now-defunct Violence In Boston nonprofit, were indicted on federal fraud charges a year ago, as prosecutors alleged they defrauded donors of the organization, committed unemployment fraud, and lied to a mortgage lender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office updated the indictment earlier this month with an additional nine charges, alleging the couple used COVID-19 pandemic assistance funds for personal expenses and concealed their income to unlawfully obtain thousands of dollars in city-managed rental assistance.

Chris Malcolm, an attorney representing Cannon-Grant, released a statement on the crash Thursday:

“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the loss this great man. He will be forever missed. Monica heard from him as he left work yesterday and was about to head home on his motorcycle. They told each other I love you. That was their last contact. Words cannot describe her pain and what she is going through. Monica can at least find some peace in knowing this will absolve Mr. Grant of all pending allegations in Federal Court as all charges against him shall be dismissed by the US Government.”

According to Easton police, officers responded to 479 Turnpike St. (Route 138) around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, authorities found a motorcyclist, later identified as Grant, lying in the road and “suffering from traumatic injuries,” Boone said in the news release.

An officer performed CPR on Grant along with an unnamed passerby until Easton Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene, Boone said.

Grant then received medical treatment from firefighters before he was brought to the Brockton hospital, where he died, Boone said.

A preliminary investigation indicated Clark was traveling southbound on Turnpike Street on a Honda motorcycle before the crash, according to Boone.

“In the area of 479 Turnpike Street, just south of the intersection with Foundry Street, a Grand Jeep Cherokee exiting a parking lot entered the road way in a northbound direction and collided with Clark’s motorcycle,” Boone said.

The driver of the Jeep was identified by Boone as a 40-year-old Brockton resident. A 9-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle at the time, Boone said.

Both individuals were not injured in the crash, he said.

According to Boone, Massachusetts State Police and Easton Detectives were continuing to investigate the crash Thursday.