Local Police: Driver located, investigation ongoing in Lynn hit-and-run that killed woman, 55 Emira Barucija of Lynn was crossing Western Avenue via the crosswalk Wednesday morning when a motor vehicle hit her.

Lynn police have located the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run which killed a 55-year-old woman on Wednesday, but have not yet filed any charges.

Emira Barucija of Lynn was crossing Western Avenue via the crosswalk Wednesday morning when a motor vehicle hit her, Lynn police noted in a press release. She died as a result of her injuries at the scene.

The driver fled the area, authorities said.

Lynn police responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. and opened an investigation alongside State Police. Authorities found the suspected vehicle and driver later that day.

An investigation remains ongoing as of Thursday, and police said they will seek charges upon its completion.

The victim’s husband, Redzo Barucija, told Boston 25 News that she walked in that area every day, going the few blocks from their condo to a bus stop. She would pick up the bus to get to Salem Hospital, where she worked as a cleaner, he said.

In an interview with the news station, he recalled her saying that she had witnessed reckless drivers “a lot of the time, I just run away from them. I don’t expect that this will happen to me.”

Barucija told Boston 25 that he and his wife met in the U.S. – each having separately fled war-torn Bosnia – and that life will not be the same without her, saying “I was very connected to her. Everything suddenly changed.”

“My neighbor called me & said police want to talk to you.” Lynn man recalls how he learned about deadly hit & run accident involving wife Emira Barucija. He says Emira walked to bus stop daily to get to job at Salem Hospital & often worried about reckless drivers #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/vBziexy6ig — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) March 29, 2023

In a statement via the condo association, neighbors also remembered Emira Barucija fondly.

“Emira always had a pleasant smile and gracious mannerisms and was an asset to the community and our building. She epitomized what a great neighbor is and should be,” the River Edge Condominium Association said in a statement, which was shared by news outlets including Boston 25 and WCVB.