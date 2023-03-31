Local Police: SUV struck ambulance en route to MelroseWakefield Hospital An initial investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV crossed over a double yellow line, according to officials.

An Audi SUV hit an ambulance transporting a patient to MelroseWakefield Hospital Friday morning, according to a statement from Wakefield police.

Officials said the ambulance from Cataldo Ambulance Services was struck near 721 Main St. around 10:37 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV crossed over a double yellow line and collided with the ambulance, according to the statement.

Authorities said the ambulance was taking a patient to MelroseWakefield Hospital at the time of the crash. Another ambulance arrived to transport the patient to the hospital, according to the statement.

Police said no injuries were reported. The ambulance received damage to the rear driver’s side, according to the statement. Police said both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Audi SUV was cited for a marked lanes violation, according to the statement.