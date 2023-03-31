The folks they are a-scratchin’: $50 scratch tickets fuel record-breaking month for State Lottery

Newsletter Signup
Lottery tickets seem to be scratching that itch for Massachusetts residents recently, with a record-breaking month for ticket sales in February.
While the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission saw ticket sales decline toward the end of last year — quarterly sales as of October 2022 were down $60.6 million or 3.8% from the same period the previous year, later improving to only a $22.5 million skid that November — a recent boost from scratch-off tickets has jolted sales to record-high numbers.
In a March 28 meeting, the Lottery reported that February instant ticket sales were up $82.3 million from February 2022, likely due to the introduction of the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” game. The $50 scratch-off game, with three unclaimed prizes of $25 million, contributed to six straight weeks of instant ticket sales over $90 million, a weekly mark the commission has only achieved three other times.
In their fifth week, Extravaganza tickets accumulated over $35 million, contributing to the all-time single-week record of nearly $99 million in instant ticket sales for the Lottery. The game has brought in $216 million in sales, while rewarding $170 million in prizes.
Additionally, the Lottery reported that Powerball sales were up $3.3 million in February; Mega Millions sales were up $1.3 million; Lucky for Life sales were up $91,836; and Wheel of Luck sales were $4.0 million. Overall, the Lottery brought in a net profit of $94.3 million, with paid-out prizes dropping $23.9 million.
