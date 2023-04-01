Local Always wanted a goat? The MSPCA has a deal for you We ‘kid’ you not — don’t miss a chance to adopt a free goat or two this weekend. This goat is up for adoption at the MSPCA's Nevins Farm in Methuen. Courtesy

Anyone interested in adding a rescue goat to the family can head to Methuen this weekend for a free goat adoptathon.

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm said it will waive its usual adoption fee of $150 to $250 on April 1 and April 2 to help find homes for 47 goats. The event runs between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Nevins Farm in Methuen on both days.

Goat adoptions generally cost between $150 and $250—money that can be put toward the care of these new pets. Assistant Manager of Equine & Farm Animals at Nevins, Rachel Navarro, says that adopters don’t need to have previous experience with goats, just a willingness to learn 4/ pic.twitter.com/KcwD2jNo3O — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 31, 2023

“In the winter of 2022, we seized close to 100 goats from a single property in Dighton—and some were pregnant,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “So, we ended up with more than 100 goats, many of which still need homes.”

Prior to that, the MSPCA typically only cared for a few goats at a time, and the animals were usually adopted fast. Keiley said the organization’s fee-waived adoptathons have been successful in finding homes for small animals in the past. They hope they’ll have similar luck when it comes to re-homing these rescue goats.

Rachel Navarro, assistant manager of equine and farm animals at Nevins Farm, said the goats should remain in a closed herd due to some potential disease exposure.

“So while they can’t be housed with other ruminants, this is a great opportunity for people that are newer to farm animals or just recently became able to adopt,” said Navarro. “We have goats of many different ages and breeds, including Nigerian Dwarfs, Alpines, and La Manchas, and we’ll have staff at Nevins this weekend to help make sure adopters are set up for success.”

According to the MSCPA, an “ideal goat adopter” has checked with their town that they are allowed to keep goats, has goat fencing and shelter in place or plans to build them, has experience with goats or willingness to learn, has a large animal vet in mind, and is ready to take on “lively personally filled animals.”

Adoptathon attendees can register at mspca.org/goats.