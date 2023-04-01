Local Missing Medford dog found in N.H. 10 months later Bo was reunited with his family after being picked up by an animal control officer in Pelham, New Hampshire.

A dog that went missing from his Medford home last year was recently reunited with his family after being found wandering around Pelham, New Hampshire.

Bo, the dog, first went missing in May 2022, according to a Boston 25 report. He was recently picked up by an animal control officer in Pelham, then was reunited with his Massachusetts family after having his microchip scanned.

The nonprofit organization Missing Dogs Massachusetts shared the animal’s story on social media Thursday, and reminded dog owners to always microchip their pups and register their chips.

The organization said that in the 10 months Bo was missing, the family experienced multiple scam calls and just one possible sighting of the pooch.

After the happy reunion, Missing Dogs Massachusetts shared a message from Bo’s family that said the dog appeared to have been “well fed” on his journey, and is now bonding with his new puppy sister.

“Thank you for all your thoughts, well wishes and time looking for him. If you see our fliers around — please tear them down with delight. Welcome home, Bo,” the family said.

According to data compiled by Missing Dogs Massachusetts, the state saw a record-high of 1,483 lost dog forms in 2022 — about 200 more than the previous year.

“Sometimes a dog is reunited quickly from someone seeing a post online and other times, dogs are out longer and require cameras, traps, etc. to bring them home,” the organization said.

The most common reasons for lost dogs, according to the group’s data, is because the dog was let out alone in a yard or they ran out the door.