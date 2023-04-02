Local Man stabbed during fight at Ashmont Station in Dorchester An altercation broke out just after 6 a.m. One person was arrested.

A man was stabbed early Sunday during a fight at the MBTA’s Ashmont station in Dorchester.

A physical altercation broke out between two men just after 6 a.m., MBTA Transit Police spokesman Superintendent Richard Sullivan told The Boston Globe. During the fight, one of the men was stabbed in the shoulder. His injury was not life-threatening.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for care. Police stopped the other man as he was leaving the station and arrested him for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Globe. He was booked at Transit Police headquarters.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not release the identity of either man.