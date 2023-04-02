Local Pregnant Melrose native killed in Arizona murder-suicide Sarah Scott’s unborn child did not survive.

A woman from Massachusetts died last month as the result of a murder-suicide in Arizona that also left a young child dead, according to police.

Sarah Scott. Gately Funeral Home

Sarah Scott, 37, was shot and killed while four months pregnant.

Phoenix Police were called to a home in the area of 8600 South 16th Place just before 11 a.m. on March 21 for a welfare check, where they discovered Scott’s body, Phoenix Police Sergeant Brian Bower said in a statement. Scott’s unborn child did not survive.

Police also found the bodies of 27-year-old Jacob De Zeeuw and his 6-year-old son Jacob De Zeeuw Jr., according to the statement.

As a result of an investigation, officials have determined that De Zeeuw killed Scott and his son before turning the gun on himself, the statement said.

Scott, a native of Melrose, was not related to De Zeeuw Jr. Officials have not released any more details about the circumstances that led to the three deaths.

A Facebook post from Melrose Alliance Against Violence stated that Scott was killed by a “dating partner.”

Scott graduated from Melrose High School in 2005 before attending Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, where she earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She was a licensed pharmacist in Massachusetts, New York, and Arizona, according to an online obituary.

She worked at Walgreens for 14 years, moving from an internship to a career as a Pharmacy Manager. She moved to Arizona in 2016. Scott later left Walgreens to work at PillPack and then as a lead pharmacist with Amazon Pharmacy.

In her free time, Scott enjoyed spending time with her dog, Ash, and her two cats Jack and Bentley. She practiced CrossFit and Jiu Jitsu, and loved to ride her motorcycle. She was due to have a baby boy in August, according to the obituary.

“Her favorite quote to live by was ‘Life is goin by so fast, U only wanna do what you think is right,’” the obituary reads.

A vigil was held at the Jay Pages Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Tempe, Ariz. on April 1, local news station Arizona’s Family reported. A training room at the facility will be named after her.

A vigil was held at a Tempe Jiu-Jitsu gym for 37-year-old Sarah Scott. She was killed in a murder-suicide nearly 2 weeks ago in Phoenix. Police say she was 4 months pregnant. Her unborn child also died. Loved ones say they will never forget their dear friend. pic.twitter.com/jDO4fsi93O — Casey Torres (@ctorresTV) April 2, 2023