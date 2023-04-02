Local Northeastern student suffers life-threatening injuries after fall from Mission Hill window The student fell from a second-story window Saturday night.

A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a building in Mission Hill Saturday night, Boston police report. Police responded to “trauma” calls at 2 Judge St. around 7 p.m.

The person who fell was taken to a nearby hospital and is still there.

Police did not identify the person, but NBC Boston reports that she is a student at Northeastern University. The school told NBC this was a “tragic accident,” and that she had fallen from a window on the second floor of the home.

The Huntington News, Northeastern’s student paper, reports that university spokeswoman Renata Nyul confirmed the woman was a student, but could not give any updates as to her condition.