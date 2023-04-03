Local Family creates GoFundMe for 62-year-old struck by car while sitting on Roslindale porch Joseph Cobb was sitting on his best friend's porch when a car crashed into the house.

Family members of Joseph Cobb are raising money for the 62-year-old’s medical expenses after he was struck by a car while sitting on a friend’s porch.

As Cobb sat on the porch of his best friend’s Roslindale home the evening of March 26, the car swerved off Washington Street and crashed into the house. His friend, 60-year-old Egidio D’Antuony, died shortly after impact, and Cobb remains in critical condition, according to the GoFundMe fundraiser.

The 62-year-old worked as a chef for over 30 years at the now-closed Morse Fish in the South End, where his daughter, India Rubino, says he was loved by the people he cooked for.

Advertisement:

“The guy that’s fed us all, made us laugh, and looked out for many,” Rubino wrote of her father on the fundraising page. “UNCLE JOE to THOUSANDS of people EVERYONES UNCLE!”

Cobb was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where his condition has worsened and he has been hooked up to a ventilator.

“He’s no longer opening his eyes. He’s not breathing on his own. He’s not talking anymore,” Rubino told Boston 25 News last week. “His life is changed forever.”

“He’s had one kidney removed. He’s had his spleen removed. He’s had parts of his colon removed. He has fractures to the spine, three broken ribs, and a concussion,” she added. “I know he’s a fighter. He’s going to pull through this.”

And due to his condition, Rubino has not told her father about the loss of his best friend, saying, “He is not ready.”

A police report indicates that the crash did not involve the consumption of alcohol or use of a handheld device.

“Does that mean I can run over two people, kill someone, and not get arrested?” Rubino told the news station. “To my knowledge, no one is in custody which really frustrates me.”

Advertisement:

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said there was no update to the case as of Thursday, Boston 25 reported. The office could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.