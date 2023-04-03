Local Rescue crews search water near Seaport after car reported driving off dock The car reportedly struck multiple items in the shipyard before going into the water.

Emergency response crews are searching the water near the Seaport after receiving reports that a car drove off a dock in the area Sunday night.

Boston police said a call came in around 10:26 p.m. that near Drydock Avenue a car hit “multiple things” in the shipyard before going into the water at the end of a dock.

Boston fire and police were on scene and water rescue notifications were made, according to police.

No other information was available Monday morning about the incident.

JUST IN: @bostonpolice confirm a driver hit multiple things in the shipyard before crashing into the water at the end of the Dry Dock in the Seaport.



Live updates all morning on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ACE5nEDLEn — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) April 3, 2023