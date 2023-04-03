Rescue crews search water near Seaport after car reported driving off dock

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Emergency response crews are searching the water near the Seaport after receiving reports that a car drove off a dock in the area Sunday night.
Boston police said a call came in around 10:26 p.m. that near Drydock Avenue a car hit “multiple things” in the shipyard before going into the water at the end of a dock.
Boston fire and police were on scene and water rescue notifications were made, according to police.
No other information was available Monday morning about the incident.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.