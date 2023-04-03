Local Big trouble in little Charlton: Multiple crashes, a car chase, and a foot pursuit into a swamp After allegedly causing multiple crashes on the Mass. Pike, a Lowell man was apprehended in waist-deep water Sunday.

Local and state police responded to multiple unrelated car crashes in Charlton on Sunday, including two involving tractor-trailers, and another series of crashes followed by a foot chase of the driver into a swamp.

State Police responded to a crash between a tractor-trailer and three cars on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike at 4:15 p.m. Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio.

Lanes were closed for more than two hours, causing traffic delays, Procopio said. All lanes reopened around 6:30 p.m.

An investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

Advertisement:

Another crash involving multiple cars and a tractor-trailer took place on Route 20 at Masonic Home Road, according to officials and multiple media reports.

Six people were injured when the tractor-trailer apparently struck multiple vehicles at the intersection around 5 p.m., the Telegram & Gazette reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, which was especially messy due to a diesel fuel spill, Charlton police said, according to The Boston Globe.

Then, around 5:30 p.m., State Police received multiple calls about someone driving a gold Cadillac erratically on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike, allegedly causing multiple crashes and not stopping.

State Police found the car at the 82.8-mile marker in Charlton and attempted to pull the driver over, according to Procopio.

The suspect crashed the car at the 80.2-mile marker, exited the car, and began running from police, they said.

A Charlton homeowner saw the suspect running through his backyard and called authorities. Troopers chased the man about 500 feet into the thick woods and into a swamp off of Simpson Road, Procopio said.

After putting up a struggle, the suspect — identified as Carlos A. Rodriguez, 33, of Lowell — was eventually apprehended by troopers in waist-deep water, officials said.

Advertisement:

Authorities said Rodriguez appeared to be intoxicated. He allegedly smelled like alcohol, struggled to remain steady on his feet, and had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

Upon searching the suspect’s vehicle, troopers found evidence of narcotics and alcohol usage, Procopio said.

At least one person whose car had allegedly been struck by Rodriguez’s car was transported to a local hospital with reported pain, police said.

While being booked at the Charlton barracks, Rodriguez complained of various injuries, so an EMS crew took him to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Rodriguez was arraigned Monday morning in Dudley District Court on the following charges: operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (second offense); operation with a suspended license (license suspended for OUI); operation while OUI after license suspension; operation after license revocation for being a habitual offender; failure to stop for police; leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury; leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; possession of alcohol in an open container in a motor vehicle; assault and battery on a police officer; and resisting arrest.