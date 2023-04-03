Local Woman dead in Westborough blaze, 2 first responders injured First responders arrived at the home to find the woman inside was already dead.

A woman is dead and two first responders suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a fire in a single-family Westborough home Monday afternoon, according to the Department of Fire Services.

The fire started in the area of 55 Belknap St. around 1:45 p.m. Monday. Responders were told there was a person inside. When they arrived on scene and attempted a rescue, they found the “older” woman was already deceased.

Heavy fire was coming from the left and front of the home, and the blaze reached two alarms when multiple propane tanks next to the home exploded.

A firefighter and a Westborough police officer were sent to the hospital for treatment. Local and state officials are currently investigating what caused the blaze.