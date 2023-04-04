Local Autopsy: ‘Cardiac event’ killed Vermont man following middle school basketball game brawl The 60-year-old Russell Giroux’s death has been under investigation since the event occurred on Jan. 31.

A recently released autopsy for a Vermont man who died following a public altercation at a basketball game Jan. 31 shows that the cause of death was an “acute cardiac event,” according to Vermont State Police. He died a little over two hours after the brawl.

The Chief Medical Examiner said 60-year-old Russell Giroux also had coronary artery disease, but his ultimate manner of death is being ruled as “undetermined.” In the meantime, police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

In January, Giroux had been filmed fighting at a middle school basketball game at the Alburgh Community Education Center. When police arrived at the scene, some people had already left, including Giroux.

After he left the game, police report that he was driving toward his home when he called first responders.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

During the start of the investigation, police had already spoken to those involved in the brawl, as well as witnesses.

VSP did not release any further information, but said it would update as more becomes available.