Local Leave them home, kids: Canton police chief issues warning over bringing toy guns to school "Obviously, in the contemporary times we live in, this dangerous fact could cause an immense amount of confusion and panic throughout our town."

A local police chief issued a safety advisory to the community regarding toy guns in schools and on all town property.

In a notice to the community, Canton police Chief Helena Rafferty said that there has been an increase in incidents of children carrying or playing with “gel ball blasters, otherwise known as ‘[O]rbeez guns’ — a popular toy gun.”

An investigation by school resource officers has also found that there are several social media challenges associated with the blasters and some children “have taken the competition a step further and started freezing the gel balls, thus making them very dangerous projectiles,” Rafferty wrote.

Advertisement:

“The most important information you need to know about this item is that it CAN BE EASILY MISTAKEN FOR AN ACTUAL FIREARM,” the chief said. “Obviously, in the contemporary times we live in, this dangerous fact could cause an immense amount of confusion and panic throughout our town.”

The chief noted that possession of these toy guns is “strictly PROHIBITED on all Town of Canton property and businesses, and particularly on town fields, the town library, school property, and school buses.

“Discharge of these ‘(O)rbeez guns’ is not only strongly discouraged, but could potentially lead to criminal charges,” Rafferty continued. “We are taking this issue extremely seriously. It is our sincere hope that by addressing this matter with your children and continuing to echo the importance of making good choices, we can bring this concern to an end without any further incidents.”

The warning comes as schools across the state and country are on edge amid a concerning trend of hoax shooting calls.

On Monday, four Harvard students were “terrified” when they woke up to find university police officers in their room with guns drawn after campus police officers received a false emergency call at a university dormitory, The Boston Globe reported.

Advertisement:

Last month, just one day after six people were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, nearly 30 Massachusetts schools were targeted by hoax calls reporting school shootings, otherwise known as “swatting” calls.

In February, a number of Massachusetts schools were plagued by three straight days of swatting incidents.

The Canton chief did not specifically reference any of these incidents, but implored parents and guardians to take concerns about toy guns seriously and to “utilize some of the 1440 minutes you have a day for this important discussion.”

“Talk with your children about personal responsibility, consequences and the real life potential for harm that could arise from this item,” Rafferty said. “Please talk with them about the impact this can have on themselves and others.”