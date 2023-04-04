Dorchester fire leaves 21 displaced, injures one firefighter

Newsletter Signup
A firefighter was injured, and nine children and 12 adults were displaced after a four-alarm fire engulfed a Dorchester home Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported around 1 p.m., with heavy smoke brimming from the basement of the single family home on 105 Cushing Ave.
“The fire originated from what looked like the basement and it was difficult for the initial firefighters to fight it,” Fire Commissioner Paul Burke told media at the scene, The Boston Globe reported. “The floors had let go in certain areas so we had to pull them out.”
At 1:50 p.m., Boston Fire said that the fire was continuing to race up through the building.
More than 100 firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the Globe. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the department said the fire had burned through the roof. At 2:30 p.m., the department tweeted that all firefighters were ordered out of the building, to attack the fire from above.
“The home is a total loss,” Burke said. “The fire was difficult to fight because of the roof lines … It’s an old structure.”
The Salvation Army’s Emergency Services team will provide food and assistance as needed, according to NBC Boston.
