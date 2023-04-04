Local Funeral services are set for Boston activist, historic mayoral candidate Mel King King died last Tuesday. He was 94. Melvin "Mel" H. King celebrates at the Parker House in Boston on Oct. 11, 1983, after finding out he made it into the final round of elections for Boston mayor. Wendy Maeda / The Boston Globe

Longtime Boston activist and former state representative Mel King, who died last Tuesday at 94, will be honored with two memorial events next week.

A public viewing with community witnesses will take place on Monday, April 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Union United Methodist Church in the South End. This event will also feature a speaking program for “remarks and testimonials of community members impacted by Mr. King’s life and legacy,” King’s family said in a press release.

A funeral service for King will be held at the church on Tuesday at noon.

“Due to limited capacity, guest tickets will be required for in-person admission,” organizers said in a statement. “Ticketing details will be posted at unionboston.org/melking.”

The funeral service will be also livestreamed in several places: Boston City Hall, the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Nubian Square, and on the church’s website, officials said. A Sunday brunch will be held April 16 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Florian Hall in Dorchester in lieu of a repast, officials said.

A community trailblazer, King was the first Black person to reach a Boston mayoral general election. Although King lost to Raymond Flynn, he later said that his campaign marked “what historians will recognize as a turning point in the social, cultural, and political history of Boston.”