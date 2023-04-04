Local Owner of R.I. trucking company admits to altering vehicles to increase pollution A now-defunct company offered "diesel tune-ups" that enabled trucks to operate without emissions restrictions. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency investigated a trucking business in Rhode Island. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press, File

The owner of a Rhode Island trucking company admitted to a judge Monday that he conspired with companies around the country and a foreign national to violate the Clean Air Act.

This was done by using special software to affect on-board truck computers, altering or bypassing key features in emission control systems, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha’s office.

“Our environmental laws are here to protect the clean air that every Rhode Islander deserves to breathe,” Cunha said in a statement. “When companies choose to ignore those laws and put profit over their legal duties, and spew diesel soot and contaminants across Rhode Island and New England in the process, this Office will hold them to account.”

Under the Clean Air Act, standards were established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to limit pollution from many types of vehicle engines. As a result, manufacturers now install hardware that manages and treats engine exhaust to reduce pollution.

Michael J. Collins, his company M&D Transportation in North Kingstown, R.I., and his now-defunct computer company Diesel Tune-Ups of RI, Inc., were accused of tampering with these systems. They allegedly worked in conjunction with various trucking and diesel vehicle sales and repair companies across the country and a foreign national from about September 2014 through Aug. 27, 2019, officials said.

The goal was to alter or disable the monitoring systems of heavy-duty diesel vehicles like semi-trucks. These changes were referred to as “tunes,” officials said.

People sought out these tunes so that their vehicles could run with extra horsepower and torque. This reduced maintenance costs but significantly increased the amount of pollutants expelled by the vehicle, Cunha’s office said.

Collins and his companies provided the foreign national with a laptop that was used to download tuning software. The laptop was connected with each vehicle, and the foreign national was paid a fee.

Collins and his associates marketed the tuning business on Facebook, claiming that the service would give trucks increased power and better fuel mileage, prosecutors said.

Companies receiving tuning service were instructed to call the foreign national once they received the laptop and connected it to their vehicles. The tunes were downloaded via remote connection to each vehicle’s on-board computer to reprogram their monitoring systems. The monitoring systems were altered so that they would not detect malfunctions in emission control components. Thus, the vehicles could operate without proper emission controls, officials said.

Oftentimes, the tunes were installed while other changes were made to the trucks’ pollution control systems. Collins used the same techniques to alter his company’s own diesel vehicles.

Customers paid between $1,700 and $3,650 for each vehicle tuned. A portion of the funds was wired to the foreign national, and Collins and his companies retained some of the money. Collins either deposited or caused to be deposited fees received from approximately 25 different trucking or repair shops from at least March 2017 through at least June 1, 2018, Cunha’s office said.

Collins, M&D Transportation, and Diesel Tune Ups of RI all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act. They are scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.

“Tampering with diesel vehicles by installing defeat devices increases emissions of smog and soot, both of which contribute to serious health problems that often disproportionately affect families, especially children, living in underserved communities,” Special Agent in Charge for the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division for New England Tyler Amon said in a statement. “Placing profit over public health in Rhode Island has clear accountability.”