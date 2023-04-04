Local Woman killed in fiery collision following hit-and-run in W. Bridgewater The victim, identified as 46-year-old Erpharo Gilbert, was pronounced dead on scene.

A Raynham woman died Monday night when her car was struck by a pickup truck and burst into flames, according to State Police.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 2008 Toyota Scion TC heading north on Route 24 changed lanes and hit the victim’s Honda Accord, pushing it into the median. A 2022 Ford Maverick then rear-ended the Honda, causing it to “become fully engulfed in flames,” police wrote in a statement.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Erpharo Gilbert, was pronounced dead on scene. The operator of the Ford, an unidentified 23-year-old Brockton man, was not injured.

The Toyota’s driver fled the scene and is being actively sought by several departments of the state police.

Advertisement:

All three northbound lanes on Route 24 were closed for about four hours following the crash, police said.