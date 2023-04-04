Woman killed in fiery collision following hit-and-run in W. Bridgewater

Newsletter Signup
A Raynham woman died Monday night when her car was struck by a pickup truck and burst into flames, according to State Police.
Around 10:30 p.m., a 2008 Toyota Scion TC heading north on Route 24 changed lanes and hit the victim’s Honda Accord, pushing it into the median. A 2022 Ford Maverick then rear-ended the Honda, causing it to “become fully engulfed in flames,” police wrote in a statement.
The victim, identified as 46-year-old Erpharo Gilbert, was pronounced dead on scene. The operator of the Ford, an unidentified 23-year-old Brockton man, was not injured.
The Toyota’s driver fled the scene and is being actively sought by several departments of the state police.
All three northbound lanes on Route 24 were closed for about four hours following the crash, police said.
