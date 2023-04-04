Local Students hospitalized after spicy gum circulates at school in Orange The gum product caused both digestive issues and skin irritation.

Ten students at Dexter Park School in Orange were hospitalized after ingesting gum that appeared to contain “levels of pepper,” authorities confirmed.

A student allegedly “purchased a gum product online” and offered it to other students during recess, according to a joint statement from the town’s school district, police, and EMS.

The spicy gum caused digestive issues for students who consumed it, as well as skin reactions for students who touched it, Superintendent Elizabeth Teahan-Zielinski wrote in a letter to parents and caregivers.

Six students were transported to the hospital by authorities, the statement said. Four others were transported to the hospital by their parents, the Orange Fire Department told The Boston Globe.

The incident was deemed a “Mass Casualty Incident” in order to bring in external aid. Ambulances from surrounding towns responded to the school, including Northfield, Phillipston, and Turners Falls.

“An MCI, although sounding horrific, means that there are more patients than available resources,” the statement reads.

The incident was declared terminated at 3:30 p.m., the statement said, but remains under investigation. “Appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken after the investigation is complete, Teahan-Zielinski said in the letter.

The superintendent urged parents to remind their children of the school’s candy policy.

“I ask that you speak with your child about bringing in candy or accepting such items in school, which are not permitted as part of our wellness policy. It is difficult for students to understand that items can often contain ingredients others are allergic to or created to cause physical distress,” Teahan-Zielinski wrote.