Local Watertown preschool worker accused of ‘classroom neglect,’ put on leave Watertown school officials first received a report on March 3.

An employee at a Watertown preschool has been put on administrative leave following allegations of neglect.

The employee works for the town’s public school system. Superintendent Deanne Galdston told The Boston Globe that school officials received a report of “potential classroom neglect” on March 3.

“Our district immediately placed the staff member on administrative leave and, per protocol, filed a report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families,” Galdston said in a statement to the Globe. “The employee remains on administrative leave while we complete our investigation.”

A DCF spokesperson told the Globe that officials there had completed an investigation into the matter.

Galdston told the paper that, although the DCF investigation is complete, the school district’s investigation is still ongoing.

“Though we cannot comment on personnel matters, we can express our unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming and appropriate learning environment for the children of Watertown,” she said. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our students and we are grateful for our staff members who live up to this standard every day.”