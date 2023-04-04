Local Wrentham police chief’s April Fools’ prank drew some spirited responses “It’s used, a 2019, but a Lambo is a Lambo so good enough,” Wrentham Chief Bill McGrath shared alongside pictures of a Lamborghini police car.

Law enforcement is serious business, but one Massachusetts police department managed to squeeze in some laughs with an April Fools’ Day prank.

The Wrentham Police Department posted a photo on Facebook Saturday that appeared to show a gray 2019 Lamborghini parked outside the station, “Wrentham Police” emblazoned on its Batmobile-like doors.

“We forfeited buying a new police motorcycle, put another new Police ATV on hold and had to cut a few more corners in the budget, but after some negotiations with the dealer, were able to add this 2019 Lambo beauty to the WPD fleet!” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath wrote in the post.

He further described the snazzy car — which carries a six-figure price tag — as a “great asset to the department for community relations, school events and parades, but also handy for traffic enforcement.”

McGrath continued the bit on Twitter, adding: “It’s used, a 2019, but a Lambo is a Lambo so good enough.”

It’s used, a 2019, but a Lambo is a Lambo so good enough. Careful budgeting, hard negotiating w/dealer, got it done.! Great 4 community policing, school events, parades! @MAPOLICECHIEFS @MassCOPUnion @WrenthamMATA @SCWrentham pic.twitter.com/ZwosQOa3i9 — Chief Bill McGrath (@ChiefMcgrath) April 1, 2023

Community members were quick to join in on the fun.

“Note to self, do not speed through Wrentham,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Dang, I was willing to be arrested and brought to the great Wrentham Jailhouse in that baby,” another wrote about the ruse. “Oh, guess I’ll have to behave.”

While most commenters were quick to catch on, the April Fools’ joke evidently went over some residents’ heads.

“Some forgot what day it was and bought into it for a short time,” McGrath wrote in a follow-up comment, coming clean. “A few comments from justifiably offended taxpayers, who forgot what day it was, had to be ‘hidden’ by Facebook for violating public decency guidelines!”

He said the prank picture came courtesy of Metacomet Emergency Communications Center’s Dory Acord, whose photoshop skills were enough to warrant “some direct messages to me from friends, relatives and residents who questioned my sanity for buying a Lamborghini and then posting it on social media!”