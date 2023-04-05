Local Harvard Black Alumni Society outraged at swatting incident The organization said it is “horrified and upset” at the trauma the students endured. The Leverett Towers dormitory at Harvard University where students were victims of a swatting incident. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Harvard Black Alumni Society said its members are “horrified and upset” about the trauma four Black students faced Monday during a swatting incident at the school, according to a Tuesday Facebook post.

The group emailed its members and posted on social media to call out the school’s behavior, when Harvard police removed the Leverett House residents — at gunpoint – from their dorm around 4 a.m. Monday morning. Police were allegedly responding to a report that two women in the building were going to be killed.

HBAS said it’s looking into the incident; organization President Monica Clark said they don’t know much right now.

Clark said she has a few major questions she wants answered.

“What is your protocol for responding if the threat is there in a dorm room?” she told Boston.com Wednesday. “Have you received threats like these before? And what did you actually do?”

She added that she wants to know whether the university would respond like this “to any student in any dorm room” so she can better understand the decision-making process behind Harvard University Police Department’s actions.

Harvard University seniors Jazmin Dunlap, Alexandra René, David Madzivanyika, and Jarah Cotton were all victims of the swatting incident in their dorm. – Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

“It just makes me so upset to think that there were college students, in their home on campus, who had that sense of safety taken away from them,” she said.

Email recipients within HBAS have responded with similar discontent, Clark said. Many are “very, very upset,” she said, and want to help.

HBAS also plans to offer support to the student community. They said they will be reaching out to the four students, as well as Harvard’s Black Student Association to offer a healing workshop, which will be led by one of the society’s members.

Boston.com reached out to Harvard for comment and will update this story accordingly.